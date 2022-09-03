Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,072.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

