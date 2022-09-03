Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.53 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

