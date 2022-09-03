Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

