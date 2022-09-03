Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,605,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

