Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, reaching $184.77. 652,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

