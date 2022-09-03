Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

