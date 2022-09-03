Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $90.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.