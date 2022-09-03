Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

