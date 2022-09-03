Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

