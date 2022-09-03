Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,020 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.