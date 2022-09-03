Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,503 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1,322.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

