Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

VZ opened at $41.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.