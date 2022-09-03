ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.90

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 37988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

ViacomCBS Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViacomCBS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.