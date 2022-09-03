Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

