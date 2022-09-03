VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.90 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.20. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.02.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that VNET Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

