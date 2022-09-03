Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 388,589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 5,744,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,017. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

