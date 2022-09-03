Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.02 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $558,013.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00095193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00260684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

