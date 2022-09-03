WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.07 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, WAX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $205.07 million and $3.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00075419 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,925,527,381 coins and its circulating supply is 2,145,131,427 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

