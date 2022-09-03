WazirX Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. WazirX has a market cap of $73.15 million and $1.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00790691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015709 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.