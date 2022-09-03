Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weibo by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

