Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,759,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

