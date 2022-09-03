Wells Fargo & Company Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $25.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

