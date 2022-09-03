Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,529 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,705,000 after purchasing an additional 197,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.10 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

