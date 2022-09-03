Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WAB opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

