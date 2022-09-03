Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,540.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,540 ($30.69) and last traded at GBX 2,540 ($30.69), with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,840.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,260.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

