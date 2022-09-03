Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Whitestone REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

