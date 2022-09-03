X Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

