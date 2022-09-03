YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Cap of $97,705.67 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $97,705.67 and $40,577.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.51 or 0.00123901 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015691 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
