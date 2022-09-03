yOUcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.41 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $738,129.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082693 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.