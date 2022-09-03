Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. 7,077,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,093. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

