Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.42. 1,527,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

