Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.