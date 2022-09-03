Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $32.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,453 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Adobe by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $368.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,116. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

