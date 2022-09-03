Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in American Express by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 2,028,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,831. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

