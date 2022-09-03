Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
