ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($24.90).

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

