Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 4.5%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 9,178,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 7,085,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

Zephyr Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.30. The stock has a market cap of £69.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 37,613 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

