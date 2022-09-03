Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $105,608.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00315607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00112881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00078321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,848,397 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

