Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 647,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,700,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

