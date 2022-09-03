Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.54 and last traded at $143.65. Approximately 58,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,480,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.