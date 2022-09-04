0x Achieves Market Cap of $252.16 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. 0x has a total market cap of $252.16 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

