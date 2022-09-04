10,999 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 4,081,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.04.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

