27,544 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

