5,591 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

