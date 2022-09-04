Add.xyz (ADD) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $204,589.52 and approximately $40.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

