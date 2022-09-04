AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ASLE opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth about $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.