Aeternity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $739,737.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

