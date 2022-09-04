Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,611 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Aflac worth $413,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

