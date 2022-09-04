AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust
In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
MITT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
