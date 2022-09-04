AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.