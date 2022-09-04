Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

NYSE APD traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,669. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

